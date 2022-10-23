NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 risultati e match card | Austin Theory incassa il Money The Bank ?

E ora, dietro le quinte, con la gestione di Triple H e' diventato uno dei booker e organizzatori di, lo show degli astri nascenti della Wwe. In vista diHavoc, evento che si svolgera' ...Si terrà questa sera, in diretta dal Performance Center di Orlando,Havoc, evento speciale legato al terzo brand della WWE . In vista dello show abbiamo avuto modo di partecipare a un'esclusiva conference call moderata dall'Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, ...Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a casket match at NXT Halloween Havoc. The casket match was decided via Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. The was the first casket match in NXT history. Waller ...Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The followi ...