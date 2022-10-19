GCLSI Receives TÜV Rheinland Certification for Its 210 and 182 Series of N-type TOPCon Solar Modules (Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) SUZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI"), a leading photovoltaics (PV) company in China, recently announced that its 210mm and 182mm n-type TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) mono bifacial Modules have successfully passed the TÜV Rheinland Certification, with maximum power output of 685W for the 210 module and 575W for the 182 module. This January, GCLSI launched its plan of building a 10 GW high-efficiency TOPCon Solar cell production base. Currently, the development, design and related Certification processes for the large-format Solar Modules are advancing at a steady pace.
GCLSI Receives French Carbon Footprint Certification for Its 182 and 210 Series of Photovoltaic Modules... and create more environmentally - friendly, energy - saving products for the global market to contribute to the goal of zero carbon emissions," said Thomas Kun Zhang, Executive President of GCLSI.
