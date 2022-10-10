The 1000 Miglia 2023 is unveiled: A Race of 5 days from June 13 to 17 (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) BRESCIA, Italy, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 1000 Miglia 2023 comes with a surprise: the Race that, from June 13 to 17 will involve the 405 cars admitted to the start from Brescia will last five days. The Race will run between Brescia, Rome and back along a route of more than 2,000 km. After departing from Viale Venezia and coasting Lake Garda, passing through Verona, Ferrara, Lugo and Imola, the convoy will end the first leg in Cervia-Milano Marittima; the second day will feature a passage through San Marino, Senigallia, Macerata with a lunch stop, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno and the final parade in Via Veneto in Rome; the third leg will ascend from the Capital offering lunch in the spectacular ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
