Paul Boudre appointed chairman of UnitySC

UnitySC, a leading provider of metrology and inspection equipment for the semiconductor industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Boudre, former CEO of Soitec, as chairman of its board of directors. Paul Boudre was the CEO of Soitec EPA:SOI, a world leader in silicon-on-insulator (SOI) design and manufacturing, from September 2015 to July 2022. During that seven-year period Soitec's revenue quadrupled to reach the USD 1 billion mark. He had joined the company in 2007 as executive vice president of sales, marketing, and business development, focusing on new market opportunities and building the SOI ecosystem. He takes the helm of UnitySC's board of directors at a pivotal time in the life of the company ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
