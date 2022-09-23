LoL Esports e Lil Nas X presentano STAR WALKIN - l'inno dei Mondiali ...Dune: Spice Wars presenta la casata imperiale CorrinoMarcell Jacobs allenatore per un giorno all' Arena di MilanoDJI presenta Osmo Mobile 6 - stabilizzatore per smartphoneCkibe, Yotobi, Kurolily e Cristina Scabbia saranno gli host di Lucca ...Turtle Beach presenta VELOCITYONE RUDDER PEDALS & VELOCITYONE STAND EA SPORTS: FIFA 23 HA LA COLONNA SONORA PIÙ BELLA DEL MONDODie by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreUltime Blog

Paul Boudre
Paul Boudre appointed chairman of UnitySC (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) MONTBONNOT, France, Sept. 23, 2022/PRNewswire/

UnitySC, a leading provider of metrology and inspection equipment for the semiconductor industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Boudre, former CEO of Soitec, as chairman of its board of directors. Paul Boudre was the CEO of Soitec EPA:SOI, a world leader in silicon-on-insulator (SOI) design and manufacturing, from September 2015 to July 2022. During that seven-year period Soitec's revenue quadrupled to reach the USD 1 billion mark. He had joined the company in 2007 as executive vice president of sales, marketing, and business development, focusing on new market opportunities and building the SOI ecosystem. He takes the helm of UnitySC's board of directors at a pivotal time in the life of the company ...
Paul Boudre nommé chairman de UnitySC

UnitySC, l'un des leaders des équipements de métrologie et d'inspection pour l'industrie des semi-conducteurs, annonce la nomination de Paul Boudre, ancien directeur général de Soitec, comme président ...

