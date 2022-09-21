Gates Foundation Honors Four Leaders With 2022 Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards for Their Inspiring Efforts to Drive Progress for All (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Radhika Batra of India, Zahra Joya of Afghanistan, Vanessa Nakate of Uganda, and Ursula von der Leyen of Germany are recognized for Their extraordinary work towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
As part of its annual Goalkeepers campaign, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced the winners of its Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards. The Foundation recognized the work of Four remarkable changemakers to advance Progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Their communities and around the world: The winners were announced at the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As part of its annual Goalkeepers campaign, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced the winners of its Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards. The Foundation recognized the work of Four remarkable changemakers to advance Progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Their communities and around the world: The winners were announced at the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
darianichele : RT @boni_castellane: Le politiche pandemiche decise dalla Gates Foundation. Ma dai ma come si fa a pensare una cosa così... - ignaziore : RT @boni_castellane: Le politiche pandemiche decise dalla Gates Foundation. Ma dai ma come si fa a pensare una cosa così... - CalzoneGiulia : RT @boni_castellane: Le politiche pandemiche decise dalla Gates Foundation. Ma dai ma come si fa a pensare una cosa così... - sabribri1977 : RT @boni_castellane: Le politiche pandemiche decise dalla Gates Foundation. Ma dai ma come si fa a pensare una cosa così... - FabrizioPerfumo : RT @boni_castellane: Le politiche pandemiche decise dalla Gates Foundation. Ma dai ma come si fa a pensare una cosa così... -
Global Africa Business Initiative to advance sustainable business growth and economic development on the continent... Bela Bajaria , Head of Global TV Netflix; Masai Ujiri , Vice Chair and President of the Toronto Raptors; Robert Smith , Vista Equity Partners; Melinda Gates , The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; ...
Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Report Says Progress Still Possible Despite Setbacks to Global Goals13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today released its sixth annual Goalkeepers Report , noting that nearly every indicator of the UN Sustainable Development Goals is off ... UNGA77: trasformare le sfide in opportunità Rappresentanza in Italia della Commissione europea
Kenya: Odede Asks World Leaders, Donors to Fund Locally-Led OrganizationsFounder and CEO Dr. Kennedy Odede has called on donors and world leaders to fund community-led organisations to achieve sustainable and long-term impact.
Gates Foundation unveils 2022 global goals awards winnersThe Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday announced the winners of its annual Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards in New York. According to the foundation, the awards recognises the work ...
Gates FoundationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gates Foundation