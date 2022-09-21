Gates Foundation Honors Four Leaders With 2022 Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards for Their Inspiring Efforts to Drive Progress for All

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Radhika Batra of India, Zahra Joya of Afghanistan, Vanessa Nakate of Uganda, and Ursula von der Leyen of Germany are recognized forextraordinary work towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable DevelopmentNEW YORK, Sept. 21,/PRNewswire/As part of its annualcampaign, the Bill & Melindatoday announced the winners of its. Therecognized the work ofremarkable changemakers to advancetowards the Sustainable Development(SDGs) incommunities and around the world: The winners were announced at the ...