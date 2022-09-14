Palladium per Destiny 2: La Regina dei SussurriFallout 76 | Spedizioni: Il Pitt è ora disponibile gratuitamente State of Play - tutto quello che è stato annunciatoA San Benedetto del Tronto donna trovata morta in spiaggiaCanguro aggredisce e sbrana : 77enne lo teneva con lui in casaOYSHO LANCIA L'APP TRAININGSYNDUALITY, IL NUOVO SCI-FI SHOOTER DI BANDAI NAMCOIL KING OF IRON FIST TORNA CON TEKKEN 8Cos'è il Digital Advertising e perché è così importante la Pubblicità ...IT TAKES TWO ARRIVA SU NINTENDO SWITCHUltime Blog

MC2 Therapeutics announces initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial in CKD-aP

MC2 Therapeutics
MC2 Therapeutics announces initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial in CKD-aP (Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022)

MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, engaged in research in skin biology and development of novel treatment paradigms for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory skin conditions, announces that the first patients have been dosed in its European Phase 2 trial, MC2-25-C1, evaluating the safety and efficacy of MC2-25 Cream compared to MC2-25 vehicle in treating moderate to severe CKD-aP in patients with CKD stages 3-5.     MC2-25 Cream is an innovative new drug candidate, addressing MC2's new biological treatment paradigm for treatment of urea associated skin diseases. MC2-25 Cream inhibits carbamylation in skin, and thereby potentially can provide relief of the severe skin dryness and debilitating itch, which CKD patients suffer from. "The ...
MC2 Therapeutics announces initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial in CKD-aP

