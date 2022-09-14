MC2 Therapeutics announces initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial in CKD-aP (Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, engaged in research in skin biology and development of novel treatment paradigms for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory skin conditions, announces that the first patients have been dosed in its European Phase 2 trial, MC2-25-C1, evaluating the safety and efficacy of MC2-25 Cream compared to MC2-25 vehicle in treating moderate to severe CKD-aP in patients with CKD stages 3-5. MC2-25 Cream is an innovative new drug candidate, addressing MC2's new biological treatment paradigm for treatment of urea associated skin diseases. MC2-25 Cream inhibits carbamylation in skin, and thereby potentially can provide relief of the severe skin dryness and debilitating itch, which CKD patients suffer from. "The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
