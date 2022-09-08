Emma Marrone e la morte di papà Rosario : stava combattendo contro la ...Tromba d'aria sul Lago del Garda: il videoMaltempo temporali e venti forti : allerta Lombardia e VenetoStrage Canada : arrestato il killer in fuga Myles SandersonCaltagirone : extracomunitari sequestrano e seviziano un minoreAlarm Phone : Bimba di 4 anni muore in mare in attesa dei soccorsiPrezzo gas : Putin minaccia stop alle fornitureLA LIVREA FERRARI GIALLO MODENA ITALIAN GP È IN EA SPORTS F1 22Red Dead Online: bonus per commercianti, tre nuove missioni e nuove ...Xbox - nuovo Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 – Core Ultime Blog

Almirall: Lebrikizumab Dosed Every Four Weeks Maintained Durable Skin Clearance in Phase 3 Monotherapy Atopic Dermatitis Trials (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on Skin health, today announced new detailed results from Phase 3 Monotherapy studies in Atopic Dermatitis (AD) which showed investigational Lebrikizumab provided robust and Durable improvements in Skin Clearance and itch for patients who achieved a clinical response* at Week 16 through one year of treatment. Lebrikizumab, a high-affinity and potent IL-13 inhibitor, delivered similar results when Dosed once Every Four Weeks or once Every two Weeks after Week 16. These data were featured in ...
