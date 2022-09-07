Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group announce Collaboration on the Development of an innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform for the Pharmaceutical Industry

(Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) DÜSSELDORF, Germany and PIOMBINO DESE, Italy, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics andS.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the, biotechnology and life sciences industriesthat they have jointly developed a high-end-To-Use (RTU) solutionwith an initial focus ons, based on's market-leading EZ-fill® technology. Thisis projected to help customers gain efficiencies, improve the quality standard, increase speed to market, reduce ...

'Together we will expand access to existing markets, exploit new growth marketssupport our mutual customers along the entire life cycle of the products.' Zollnerhave collected ...The investment is part of's global expansion planfollows its formula G strategy process. Under the agreement,will increase its annual production capacity in Morganton, ...LA Swimwear Production is announcing their one stop shop program for new Swimwear brands looking for swimwear manufacturing for their swimwear line. LA Swimwear Production is now not only offering ...Two leading companies joined forces to develop a new Ready-To-Use solution platform based on EZ-fill ® pre-sterilized platform Seamless integration into standard fill and finish lines Significant ...