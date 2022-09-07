Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group announce Collaboration on the Development of an innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform for the Pharmaceutical Industry (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) DÜSSELDORF, Germany and PIOMBINO DESE, Italy, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics and Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the Pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries announce that they have jointly developed a high-end Ready-To-Use (RTU) solution Platform with an initial focus on Vials, based on Stevanato Group's market-leading EZ-fill® technology. This Collaboration is projected to help customers gain efficiencies, improve the quality standard, increase speed to market, reduce ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics and Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the Pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries announce that they have jointly developed a high-end Ready-To-Use (RTU) solution Platform with an initial focus on Vials, based on Stevanato Group's market-leading EZ-fill® technology. This Collaboration is projected to help customers gain efficiencies, improve the quality standard, increase speed to market, reduce ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gerresheimer and Zollner enter into a strategic partnership for electronically controlled medtech systems from a single source'Together we will expand access to existing markets, exploit new growth markets and support our mutual customers along the entire life cycle of the products.' Zollner and Gerresheimer have collected ...
Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facilityThe investment is part of Gerresheimer's global expansion plan and follows its formula G strategy process. Under the agreement, Gerresheimer will increase its annual production capacity in Morganton, ...
Swimwear Manufacturing For Start-up Swimwear BrandsLA Swimwear Production is announcing their one stop shop program for new Swimwear brands looking for swimwear manufacturing for their swimwear line. LA Swimwear Production is now not only offering ...
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group announce Collaboration on the Development of an innovative Ready-To-Use Vial PlatforTwo leading companies joined forces to develop a new Ready-To-Use solution platform based on EZ-fill ® pre-sterilized platform Seamless integration into standard fill and finish lines Significant ...
Gerresheimer andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gerresheimer and