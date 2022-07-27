AUTOCRYPT's Smart-Billing EV Charger "Q Charger" Receives OCPP 1.6 Certification (Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT announced that its Smart-Billing EV Charger "Q Charger" has received the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 Certification issued by the Open Charge Alliance. At a charging speed of 3.3 kW, AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger (model: ACO-100 BTW) is a Level 1 EV Charger equipped with a 110-240 V standard charging cable compatible with all electric vehicles, and easily installable onto any wall outlet. The Q Charger is a Charger designed for shared usage, and users can scan the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT announced that its Smart-Billing EV Charger "Q Charger" has received the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 Certification issued by the Open Charge Alliance. At a charging speed of 3.3 kW, AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger (model: ACO-100 BTW) is a Level 1 EV Charger equipped with a 110-240 V standard charging cable compatible with all electric vehicles, and easily installable onto any wall outlet. The Q Charger is a Charger designed for shared usage, and users can scan the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Autocrypt Integrates its Authentication System into Hyundai Motor's EV Charging Platform 'E - pit' to Streamline Secure Charging ExperienceAbout Autocrypt AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for C - ITS (Cooperative Intelligent Transport System) and autonomous driving ...
Autocrypt Joins MobilityXlab, Mobility Technology Collaboration Hub to Accelerate Innovative Global ExpansionAUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for C - ITS (Cooperative Intelligent Transport System) and autonomous driving through a multi - ...
Siemens Switchgear Ltd., Shanghai expands robotic deployments with Geek+ for lean production via smart automationGeekplus, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots, has expanded collaboration with electronic components manufacturer Siemens Switchgear Ltd., Shanghai with the second phase of ...
AUTOCRYPT's Smart-Billing EV Charger "Q Charger" Receives OCPP 1.6 CertificationAutomotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT announced that its smart-billing EV charger "Q Charger" has received the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 certification issued ...
AUTOCRYPT SmartSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AUTOCRYPT Smart