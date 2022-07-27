Come fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateBlooming of Matricaria, il DLC 2 di SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION ...Aurora Collection di Logitech G - una nuova era del Gaming È in arrivo Z9K, il nuovo TV Mini LED 8K di SonyKingston svela i dispositivi che non possono mancare per agostoQuali sono i principali metodi di pagamento?Mantova : Trovata morta dopo un mese, il suo cane in fin di vitaKids Collection di Celly: nuova linea per i più piccoliUltime Blog

AUTOCRYPT' s Smart-Billing EV Charger Q Charger Receives OCPP 1 6 Certification

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions

AUTOCRYPT's Smart-Billing EV Charger "Q Charger" Receives OCPP 1.6 Certification

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions provider AUTOCRYPT announced that its Smart-Billing EV Charger "Q Charger" has received the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 Certification issued by the Open Charge Alliance.  At a charging speed of 3.3 kW, AUTOCRYPT's Q Charger (model: ACO-100 BTW) is a Level 1 EV Charger equipped with a 110-240 V standard charging cable compatible with all electric vehicles, and easily installable onto any wall outlet.  The Q Charger is a Charger designed for shared usage, and users can scan the ...
