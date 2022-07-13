210 PERC cell efficiency achieves 24 5% | Trina Solar breaks world record for the 24th time

Rollerdrome: prezzo di lancio e video sviluppatoriArriva la Platinum Edition di Farming Simulator 22Bowers & Wilkins presenta le nuove cuffie PX7 s2NVIDIA all’Amazon Prime Day con offerte incredibiliKingston rilascia DataTraverler Max Type-A, unità flash USB ad alte ...Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiUltime Blog

CHANGZHOU, China, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 5, Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV ...

On July 5, Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology (SKL PVST) announced that its proprietary industrial larger-area 210mm×210mm high-efficiency PERC Solar cell, has achieved the efficiency of 24.5%, independently confirmed by National Institute of Metrology, China. It sets a new record for 210 p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells. This is the 24th time that Trina Solar creates the new world record, manifesting the company's long-standing technology leadership. Trina Solar technologies including multi-layer ...
... with its 210×210mm TOPCon cell achieving a maximum efficiency of 25.5%. The company has also set a high benchmark for efficiency of its PERC and HJT cells. Trina's high value Vertex modules, ...

The new product- Hyper - ion cell uses 210 HJT half - cut 120 micron and microcrystalline ...an open voltage above 750mV and ultra - thin wafers that are quite a bit less thick than TOPCon and PERC, as ...

As you're preparing to hit the road this summer, don't forget about the security of your home while you're away. A good first step is understanding the facts behind home break-ins and the easy steps ...

Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology (SKL PVST) announced that its proprietary industrial larger-area 210mm×210mm high-efficiency PERC solar cell, has achieved the ...
