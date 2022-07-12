Suvoda Further Advances Mission to Reduce Friction in Complex Clinical Trials With Addition of Dr. Jill Platko as VP of Scientific Services (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - Leading industry veteran joins Suvoda to advance the company's eCOA product ahead of launch PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Suvoda LLC, a global Clinical trial technology company that specializes in Complex studies in therapeutic areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, today announced the hiring of Jill Platko, PhD as Vice President of Scientific Services. Suvoda has led the way in IRT (Interactive Response Technology) development for innovative trial designs, and the Addition of Dr. Platko to its team will Further Suvoda's commitment to supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies throughout the entire ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Suvoda Further Advances Mission to Reduce Friction in Complex Clinical Trials With Addition of Dr. Jill Platko as VP of Scientific Services
