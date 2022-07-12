Suvoda Further Advances Mission to Reduce Friction in Complex Clinical Trials With Addition of Dr. Jill Platko as VP of Scientific Services

Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiNoi due per sempre insieme! Giorgia Anzuini e Beatrice Funariu morte ...Gas : Gazprom riduce di un terzo le forniture all'Italia ZTE Axon 40 Pro sarà lanciato l’11 LuglioScatta con stile con Xiaomi 12 LiteSpazzolino Elettrico Oclean X Pro con tecnologia sonicaUltime Blog

Suvoda LLC, a global Clinical trial technology company that specializes in Complex studies in therapeutic areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, today announced the hiring of Jill Platko, PhD as Vice President of Scientific Services. Suvoda has led the way in IRT (Interactive Response Technology) development for innovative trial designs, and the Addition of Dr. Platko to its team will Further Suvoda's commitment to supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies throughout the entire ...
