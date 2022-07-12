ReNew Becomes First Indian Renewable Energy Company To Refinance Dollar-Denominated Bonds

Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioScioperi trasporto aereo Domenica 17 luglioStampante 3D alimentare: può diventare un elettrodomestico di uso ...Guerra Ucraina : Mykolaiv sotto attacco aereo Incisore Ortur Laser Master 3 : facile e conveniente per tuttiNoi due per sempre insieme! Giorgia Anzuini e Beatrice Funariu morte ...Gas : Gazprom riduce di un terzo le forniture all'Italia ZTE Axon 40 Pro sarà lanciato l’11 LuglioScatta con stile con Xiaomi 12 LiteSpazzolino Elettrico Oclean X Pro con tecnologia sonicaUltime Blog

GURUGRAM, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ('ReNew' or 'the Company') ...

 ReNew Energy Global plc ('ReNew' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable Energy Company, announced today that it has successfully Refinanced its 2024 maturity Dollar-Denominated Bonds with amortising project debt from an Indian nonbank financial Company, becoming the First Indian ReNewable Energy Company to do so. ReNew issued Bonds ('RPVIN 6.67% 24s' or 'Bonds') worth US$ 525 million in 2019, which were set to mature in 2024. By refinancing the ...
Refinancing slashes interest cost by 200 basis pointsRedeems US$ 525 million of outstanding bonds through longer-term financingGURUGRAM, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global ...

ReNew issued bonds ('RPVIN 6.67% 24s' or 'Bonds') worth US$ 525 million in 2019, which were set to mature in 2024. By refinancing the dollar-denominated bonds ahead of time, ReNew has shown strong and ...
