We Own This City – Potere e corruzione | dal 28 giugno su Sky

Own This
In Italia arriva We Own This City – Potere e corruzione, serie tv HBO dallo stesso creatore di The ...

We Own This City – Potere e corruzione, dal 28 giugno su Sky (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) In Italia arriva We Own This CityPotere e corruzione, serie tv HBO dallo stesso creatore di The Wire. Scopri qui uscita, trama e cast Tvserial.it.
We Own This City - Potere e corruzione: recensione della miniserie su Sky

La recensione di We Own This City - Potere e corruzione, la serie in onda su Sky che parla di violenza, brutalità e polizia ...

We own this city: arriva su Sky il sequel ideale del capolavoro The Wire

Arriva su Sky la nuova serie HBO We own this city , poliziesco con protagonista Jon Bernthal che riporta lo sceneggiatore David Simon a Baltimora vent'anni dopo il successo del capolavoro The Wire . Sono infatti passati già due decenni ...
