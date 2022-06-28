Triple H: “John Cena è probabilmente la più grande Superstar WWE della storia” (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) John Cena fu chiamato a Raw da SmackDown nel 2005. Il rapper di Boston sostituì Batista come star di punta del brand rosso dopo che l’Animale dovette smettere di lavorare a causa di un infortunio. Un anno dopo, Cena entrò in rivalità con Triple H. The Game ha pubblicato su Instagram un video tributo al leader della Cenation in vista del suo ritorno a Raw. Hunter ha definito John il più grande worker in circolazione e ha dichiarato che è probabilmente la più grande Superstar della WWE. Le sue parole “Vorrei prendermi un secondo per congratularmi con John Cena per i suoi 20 incredibili anni di carriera in WWE. È stato un onore vedere ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Pubblicità
IsolaWrestling : TRIPLE H DICE CHE JOHN CENA È ‘PROBABILMENTE LA PIÙ GRANDE SUPERSTAR WWE DELLA STORIA’ - KevinJa08738672 : @TripleH @JohnCena John Cena TRIPLE H - noah_fufeyin : @Felix__gerald Batista, John cena.,triple H,Ray mysterio - PrakashFms16 : @WWE Triple H vs John Cena -
'Milano è viva'. Al via la terza edizione di 'Vapore d'Estate', tre mesi di musica, performance, arti visive e attività per bambini e ...... il 25 giugno un triple bill con "Altrove oltre il mondo" di Compagnia Atacama al DiDstudio, mentre ... oltre alla "Pianoforte Installation" ispirata al happening "Empty Words" che John Cage tenne a ...
Coldplay, superato un miliardo di dollari di ricavi grazie ai concerti del tour 2022Gli altri colleghi inglesi sono Elton John, Paul McCartney e i Rolling Stones. Si tratta inoltre ... We Are di Jon Batiste, Love For Sale di Tiny Bennett e Lady Gaga, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) di ... WWE Raw Report 27/06/2022 - Il ritorno di John Cena Tuttowrestling
Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts this week: John Cafferty, The Melvins, and Kendal ConradThe Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts this week include a band that gave birth to Nirvana and the grunge scene, the band that played the music behind the fictional “Eddie and the Cruisers,” and a ...
John Cena: WWE legends & current AEW stars pay moving tributes on anniversaryWWE stars past and present paid tribute to wrestling great John Cena on the 20th anniversary of his distinguished career after Monday Night Raw. Acclaimed wrestling figures such as Triple H, Randy ...
Triple JohnSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Triple John