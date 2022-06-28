Code: To Jin Yong atteso per il Q3 del 2022GameStop: nuovo stock di PS5 in arrivoStagione 6 di Call of Duty: Mobile: Verso il cieloConsulenza professionale per la migrazione SEO di un sitoCorte Palasio : Pierangelo Repanati ucciso con due coltellate alla ...Michelle Hunziker Giovanni Angiolini insieme in SardegnaIsola Famosi 2022 : Guendalina Tavassi sul ritiro del fratello EdoardoChi è Carlotta Rossi : Bud Spencer era mio padre!F1 22 Recensione PlaystationDIGITAL BROS ACQUISTA D3 GO!Ultime Blog

Triple H | “John Cena è probabilmente la più grande Superstar WWE della storia”

Triple John
John Cena fu chiamato a Raw da SmackDown nel 2005. Il rapper di Boston sostituì Batista come star

Triple H: “John Cena è probabilmente la più grande Superstar WWE della storia” (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) John Cena fu chiamato a Raw da SmackDown nel 2005. Il rapper di Boston sostituì Batista come star di punta del brand rosso dopo che l’Animale dovette smettere di lavorare a causa di un infortunio. Un anno dopo, Cena entrò in rivalità con Triple H. The Game ha pubblicato su Instagram un video tributo al leader della Cenation in vista del suo ritorno a Raw. Hunter ha definito John il più grande worker in circolazione e ha dichiarato che è probabilmente la più grande Superstar della WWE. Le sue parole “Vorrei prendermi un secondo per congratularmi con John Cena per i suoi 20 incredibili anni di carriera in WWE. È stato un onore vedere ...
John Cena: WWE legends & current AEW stars pay moving tributes on anniversary

WWE stars past and present paid tribute to wrestling great John Cena on the 20th anniversary of his distinguished career after Monday Night Raw. Acclaimed wrestling figures such as Triple H, Randy ...
