Mammotion Features LUBA and KUMAR Robotic Lawn Mowers During spoga+gafa 2022 (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) Company showcases the future of Lawn care technology at world's largest garden and lifestyle trade fair SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Mammotion, a provider of innovative electric Robotics tools, recently attended spoga+gafa 2022, where it held live demonstrations of its innovative Robotic Lawn Mowers - LUBA and KUMAR - to an enthusiastic audience reception. This was Mammotion's first public event since the launch of its recent LUBA Kickstarter campaign, which successfully raised over $3M in 35 days from more than 2,000 backers. Held in Cologne, Germany from June 19 -21, spoga+gafa is the world's largest annual garden and lifestyle ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mammotion, a provider of innovative electric Robotics tools, recently attended spoga+gafa 2022, where it held live demonstrations of its innovative Robotic Lawn Mowers - LUBA and KUMAR - to an enthusiastic audience reception. This was Mammotion's first public event since the launch of its recent LUBA Kickstarter campaign, which successfully raised over $3M in 35 days from more than 2,000 backers. Held in Cologne, Germany from June 19 -21, spoga+gafa is the world's largest annual garden and lifestyle ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mammotion Launches LUBA, the Next - Generation of Robotic Lawn Mower Technology to Redefine the Future of Lawn MaintenanceWith Mammotion's commitment to shaping a more intelligent, efficient, eco - friendly outdoor lifestyle by providing solutions in innovative robots, LUBA includes the following key features: According ...
Mammotion Launches LUBA, the Next - Generation of Robotic Lawn Mower Technology to Redefine the Future of Lawn MaintenanceWith Mammotion's commitment to shaping a more intelligent, efficient, eco - friendly outdoor lifestyle by providing solutions in innovative robots, LUBA includes the following key features: According ...
Mammotion Features LUBA and KUMAR Robotic Lawn Mowers During spoga+gafa 2022Company showcases the future of lawn care technology at world's largest garden and lifestyle trade fairSHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2022 ...
Mammotion Technology: Mammotion Features LUBA and KUMAR Robotic Lawn Mowers During spoga+gafa 2022Company showcases the future of lawn care technology at world's largest garden and lifestyle trade fair SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammotion, a provider of innovative ...
Mammotion FeaturesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mammotion Features