Mammotion Features LUBA and KUMAR Robotic Lawn Mowers During spoga+gafa 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) Company showcases the future ofcare technology at world's largest garden and lifestyle trade fair SHENZHEN, China, June 24,/PRNewswire/, a provider of innovative electrics tools, recently attended, where it held live demonstrations of its innovativeand- to an enthusiastic audience reception. This was's first public event since the launch of its recentKickstarter campaign, which successfully raised over $3M in 35 days from more than 2,000 backers. Held in Cologne, Germany from June 19 -21,is the world's largest annual garden and lifestyle ...