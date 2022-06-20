RICHARD MCLAREN PROVIDES BOXING WITH FRAMEWORK FOR REFORM (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In his final report of the independent BOXING investigation, Professor RICHARD MCLAREN, O.C., details a history of financial mismanagement and deception, rule breaking on the field of play, and inadequate training and education programs in the sport of BOXING. "The International BOXING Association is an organization in transition but still in need of REFORM. International BOXING cannot seem to shake its historical culture of bout manipulation and of operating outside the rules and beyond," said Professor MCLAREN. "If the sport is to retain its place in the Olympic family, it needs to act now." The report describes the decisions that led to near-financial collapse of the International ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sollevamento pesi, radiato l'ex presidente Ajàn: "Decine di casi di doping insabbiati"A seguito del documentario, Richard McLaren , titolare nel 2016 dell'indagine sul doping di stato russo, ha messo mano alle carte e tolto il coperchio a marciume senza precedenti nella storia dello ...
