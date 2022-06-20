Hisense presenta Hi Move Series, la gamma di aspirapolvere senza filo ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds: gli auricolari da portare in vacanzaJennifer Aniston spara sulle influencer : diventano famose e non ...Elettra Lamborghini insulta pubblico durante il dj set : Siete dei ...Kasia Smutniak vs Giorgia Meloni ... volano gli insulti!Isola dei famosi : ecco perchè Edoardo Tavassi abbandona il giocoMonza : Investe un pedone, scappa e poi picchia un testimone ...Adriana Volpe fuori dal Gf Vip : Maurizio Costanzo spiega perchèCarolina Marconi e la nuova dieta dopo il tumoreKim Kardashian e polemiche per l'abito di MarylinUltime Blog

RICHARD MCLAREN PROVIDES BOXING WITH FRAMEWORK FOR REFORM

RICHARD MCLAREN
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In his final report of the independent BOXING ...

RICHARD MCLAREN PROVIDES BOXING WITH FRAMEWORK FOR REFORM (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

In his final report of the independent BOXING investigation, Professor RICHARD MCLAREN, O.C., details a history of financial mismanagement and deception, rule breaking on the field of play, and inadequate training and education programs in the sport of BOXING.  "The International BOXING Association is an organization in transition but still in need of REFORM. International BOXING cannot seem to shake its historical culture of bout manipulation and of operating outside the rules and beyond," said Professor MCLAREN. "If the sport is to retain its place in the Olympic family, it needs to act now." The report describes the decisions that led to near-financial collapse of the International ...
