FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Emergency Use Authorization of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for People Aged 18 Years and Older

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generations for serious infectious diseases, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)s and Related Biological Products(VRBPAC) voted 21 to 0, with one abstention, to recommend that the FDA grantUse(EUA) for the-19(NVX-CoV2373) for individuals18and over. "The's positive recommendation acknowledges the strength of our data and the importance of a protein-based ...