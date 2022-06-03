Sony presenta tre obiettivi grandangolari APS-CDiablo Immortal disponibile per il download su dispositivi iOS e ...Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - Rivelato il prossimo capitolo della serie ...The Sims 4 svela il Game Pack Lupi Mannari, disponibile dal 16 giugnoEA - nuovo sistema di gioco FieldSENSE debutta su Madden NFL 23Guerra Ucraina : da Londra lanciamissili M270Napoli : ucciso 38enne ai domiciliariAmber Heard ha diffamato Johnny Depp : risarcimento di 10,4 milioni ...Topnegozi il sito italiano di cashback e codici sconto che ti fa ...NZXT presenta le nuove schede madri ATX N7 Z690 e N5 Z690Ultime Blog

Italian innovation: € 5 billion in 5 years. 3 of which in 2021 MILAN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ ...

P101 sgr - Bebeez Report on the VC market and Italian startups (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) Italian innovation: € 5 billion in 5 years. 3 of which in 2021 MILAN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 startups and scaleups with an Italian DNA (Italian founders based in Italy or abroad) have raised over 5 billion euros in the last 5 years: of these, 2.9 billion were raised by Italian companies based in Italyand 2.2 billion by Italian companies based abroad. Just in 2021, the total amount raised by Italian startups and scaleups was € 2.9 billion that were distributed over 534 transactions. In 2020, instead, the total collection had been € 780 million in 306 operations. The year before, €605 million in 244 operations. This acceleration doesn't stop: the first months of 2022 have begun with a record collection: Scalapay, a scaleup based in Italy, closed a ...
About P101 SGR P101 SGR is one of the leading venture capital firms in Italy, investing in digital and technology - driven companies in Europe. Founded in 2013 by Andrea Di Camillo, it is supported ...

MILAN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startups and scaleups with an Italian DNA (Italian founders based in Italy or abroad) have raised over 5 billion euros in the last 5 years: of these, 2.9 billion we ...

