“Only Murders in the Building 2”, su Disney+ la serie con Steve Martin e Selena Gomez (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) “Only Murders in the Building 2”: la serie tv con Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez torna tra un mesetto in un nuovo capitolo su Disney+. Nel nostro Paese l’esordio della prima stagione della produzione risale allo scorso 31 agosto 2021 e la programmazione dei suoi episodi è terminata il 26 ottobre 2021. Risale allo scorso 14 settembre 2021 la notizia del rinnovo della serie originale di successo. Ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere su quando esce, sulla trama, sul cast e sugli episodi.
MTV Movie & TV Awards, candidati 'Spider - Man: No Way Home' e 'Euphoria'... Part Two 1978 BEST TEAM Loki - Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson Only Murders in the Building - Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Spider - Man: No Way Home - Tom Holland, Andrew ...
DISNEY+ - Le novità di giugno 2022... The Musical MARTEDÌ 28 GIUGNO Only Murders in the Building - Stagione 2 MERCOLEDÌ 29 GIUGNO Baymax! - Stagione 1 Disney ha annunciato le novità di film e serie tv ( qui quelle di maggio) ...
