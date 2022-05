Huawei Hosts Global Rail Summit 2022 in Bangkok

(Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022), May 12,/PRNewswire/Thebrought together industry leaders, major stakeholders, key customers, and authoritative organizations to discuss the future of theindustry in the Asia Pacific region. Thelooks to invigorate the digital transformation ofenterprises in the region andly.uses the latest ICTs to help cities in Southeast Asia upgrade their infrastructure, creating new momentum for urban development and a digital APAC. A satellite event to the long-standing Asia Pacific, thewas themed Driving Digitalization in Future ...

Advertising

CCM Italia

It alsoa range of Summits covering robotics and smart mobility topics. Visitors to Industry ... Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairwoman, FCC; Guo Ping, Rotating Chairman,; Cher Wang, Chairperson & ...It alsoa range of Summits covering robotics and smart mobility topics. Visitors to Industry ... Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairwoman, FCC; Guo Ping, Rotating Chairman,; Cher Wang, Chairperson & ... Come modificare il file host BANGKOK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Global Rail Summit 2022 brought together industry leaders, major stakeholders, key customers, and authoritative organizations to discuss the future of ...Huawei Technologies USA will lead two discussions at Light Reading's The Big 5G Event, which will provide unique insights into the current 5G landscape, including applications for enterprises as the U ...