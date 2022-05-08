Amplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Remote Life uscirà il 27 maggio 2022 Studiare le lingue da autodidatta o online: consigli per non perdere ...Come Lavorare in Amazon, requisiti e posizioni di lavoro aperteGTA Online:mese di bonus in Freemode ricompense triple e altroNvidia GeForce RTX Serie 30 tornano in StockBeats by Dr.Dre - Festa della Mamma: l'idea regalo fit per le più ...Guerra Ucraina : La Russia ha mentito all'Onu, questa è una guerra ...HUAWEI MateBook D 15 Laptop Notebook PC Portatile Sconto e OffertaFire TV Stick 4K Max Wi-Fi 6 con telecomando vocale Alexa Sconto e ...Ultime Blog

IMPACT | Sami Callihan is back! Attacco a Moose ad Under Siege

Non potevano mancare le sorprese a Under Siege. E in tanti speravano che una di queste potesse ...

IMPACT: Sami Callihan is back! Attacco a Moose ad Under Siege (Di domenica 8 maggio 2022) Non potevano mancare le sorprese a Under Siege. E in tanti speravano che una di queste potesse essere il ritorno in screen di Sami Callihan, ad un anno dal brutto infortunio. L’ex campione del mondo è apparso per attaccare Moose, con cui era stato precedentemente in faida e che nel corso del ppv aveva tentato di boicottare il main event tra Alexander e Ishii. Ma gli è andata male. Il ritorno di Callihan "THE DEATH MACHINE IS back!"@TheSamiCallihan #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/1ilp52HpEe— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 8, 2022
