AEW | Stephon Smith | ex arbitro di NXT | è un nuovo acquisto

(Di sabato 26 febbraio 2022) La All Elite Wrestling ha un. Si tratta di, visto sia a Dynamite che a Rampage. Il ragazzo aveva iniziato a lavorare con la compagnia negli show di Dark da inizio mese ed ora ha firmato un contratto. In precedenza aveva arbitrato ad NXT ed era stato licenziato dalla WWE nel mese di giugno dello scorso anno, a seguito dei tagli al personale. Il tweet di#NewProfilePic – In all seriousness. I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of @AEW. Big thanks to @TonyKhan ??. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success. pic.twitter.com/Ko61Mz2tAu—(@Ref) February 26, 2022

