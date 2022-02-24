Damian Priest: “Voglio affrontare Edge a WrestleMania 38” (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Damian Priest da quando ha debuttato nel main roster WWE si è ritagliato una spazio importante. E’ l’attuale WWE United States Champion ed il suo regno titolato si appresta a ragggiungere i 200 giorni di durata. Nell’ultimo episodio di Raw, Finn Balor si è candidato per una title shot proprio al titolo detenuto da “The Archer Of Infamy”. Dal canto suo, però, Priest sembra avere un altro obiettivo in vista dello “Showcase Of Immortals”. “Live Forever” Il WWE United States Champion Damian Priest è stato ospite di WWE “The Bump” e ha espresso il desiderio di affrontare la Rated R Superstar Edge in quel di WrestleMania 38. Una vittoria contro di lui al “Grandaddy Of Them All” lo renderebbe “immortale”. Ecco le sue parole: “Live Forever. Questo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Damian Priest: 'Voglio affrontare Edge a WrestleMania 38' - - TSOWrestling : Damian Priest non si pone limiti e vuole solo i migliori avversari #TSOW // #TSOS - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Finn Balor è tornato, match di coppia con Ciampa e poi sfida lanciata a Damian Priest -… - TSOWrestling : Vecchi ricordi e nuove sfide anno caratterizzato il ritorno di #FinnBalor a #WWERaw #TSOW // #TSOS - Tuttowrestling : Svelato il prossimo sfidante al titolo US di Damian Priest #FinnBalor #WWE #WWERawDamianPriest… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Damian Priest
WWE 2K22: nuovo trailer roster RawDamian Priest è classificato con 84 punti mentre Dolph Ziggler è a 82 punti . Bisogna tenere presente che le classifiche sono l'aggregazione di varie statistiche per ciascuna Superstar, piuttosto che ...
Royal Rumble 2022/ Wrestling WWE, streaming video tv: Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley!... Omos, Austin Theory, Dominik e Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler e Robert Roode, Chad Gable ed Otis, Angelo Dawkins e Montez Ford, gli RK - Bro di Riddle e Randy Orton, Aj Styles, Damian Priest, Sheamus, ...
- Svelato il prossimo sfidante al titolo US di Damian Priest Tuttowrestling
- WWE: Importante record per Damian Priest SpazioWrestling.it
- Finn Balor è tornato e sfiderà Damian Priest per lo US Title The Shield Of Wrestling
- WWE: AJ Styles batte Damian Priest e si guadagna una shot per il titolo degli Stati Uniti Zona Wrestling
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Damian Priest Wants A Piece Of Edge At WWE WrestleMania 38Damian Priest had a solid run in NXT and had a good fan following as well. He also won the NXT North American Championship and competed in memorable ...
WWE champ Damian Priest talks about wrestling's global appeal ahead of Columbus matchAmong other superstars, the reigning WWE United States champion Damian Priest — a 39-year-old native New Yorker whose actual name is Luis Martinez — will be in the ring and ready to rumble. Ahead of ...
Damian PriestSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Damian Priest