Jim Cornette: “La WWE dovrebbe costruire Austin Theory come fece con The Rock ai suoi inizi” (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) E’ opinione di molti quella secondo cui Austin Theory possa diventare una delle prossime stelle della WWE. La stessa federazione sembra credere nel ragazzo e volerci puntare. La discesa in campo del Chairman in persona ed il coinvolgimento di Theory in una storyline che vede presente anche Vince McMahon sembrano confermare questa intenzione. Jim Cornette ha espresso la sua idea su come la WWE dovrebbe lavorare con Theory, ritenendo che farlo finire sotto le sgrinfie di BRock Lesnar non sia stata una buona idea. “come con The Rock nel 1996” Durante il proprio podcast “Jim Cornette Experience”, Jim Cornette ha parlato del booking riservato dalla WWE a Austin ...Leggi su zonawrestling
