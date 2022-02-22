SESSION: SKATE SIM ARRIVA UN GRANDE AGGIORNAMENTORainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroUltime Blog

Bentornati ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dalla Colonial Life Arena ...

RAW 21.2.22 Episode # 1500 (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Bentornati ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dalla Colonial Life Arena di Columbia, South Carolina. La puntata post-Elimination Chamber dello show rosso si apre con un video recap del ppv tenutosi sabato a Jeddah, in Arabia Saudita. Il nuovo WWE Champion Brock Lesnar arriva sul ring. Lesnar saluta i fan presenti nell’arena. Corey Graves pubblicizza il match “Winner Takes All” di WrestleMania 38 tra Lesnar e il WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar dice che sta diventando caldo nell’arena mentre si toglie la giacca. Lesnar ringrazia tutti per i cori e si presenta come il nuovo WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World, live nella Carolina del Sud. Va a ringraziare di nuovo la folla ma Paul Heyman lo interrompe dallo e iniziano i fischi. Heyman prosegue introducendo Reigns. Heyman dice di non essere stato irrispettoso, ma a causa della loro grande ...
