RAW 21.2.22 Episode # 1500 (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Bentornati ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dalla Colonial Life Arena di Columbia, South Carolina. La puntata post-Elimination Chamber dello show rosso si apre con un video recap del ppv tenutosi sabato a Jeddah, in Arabia Saudita. Il nuovo WWE Champion Brock Lesnar arriva sul ring. Lesnar saluta i fan presenti nell’arena. Corey Graves pubblicizza il match “Winner Takes All” di WrestleMania 38 tra Lesnar e il WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar dice che sta diventando caldo nell’arena mentre si toglie la giacca. Lesnar ringrazia tutti per i cori e si presenta come il nuovo WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World, live nella Carolina del Sud. Va a ringraziare di nuovo la folla ma Paul Heyman lo interrompe dallo e iniziano i fischi. Heyman prosegue introducendo Reigns. Heyman dice di non essere stato irrispettoso, ma a causa della loro grande ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RAW Episode
√ Grammy Awards 2022: tutte le nomination... Cruella Dear Evan Hansen In the Heights One Night in Miami? Respect Schmigadoon! Episode 1 The ... the Creator Donda ? Kanye West Best Música Urbana Album: Afrodisíaco ? Raw Alejandro El Último Tour ...
Altri 76 giochi della prima Xbox sono retrocompatibili. Saranno gli ultimi per motivi 'tecnici e legali'... Fallen Angel Scramble Screwjumper! Secret Weapons Over Normandy Skate 2 SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! SpongeBob's Truth or Square Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition Star Wars: Episode ...
RAW 21.2.22 Episode # 1500 Zona Wrestling
Damian Priest Hits Significant WWE Milestone On RawDamian Priest is now the longest-reigning United States Champion of WWE's current brand split era. This follows last night's episode of Raw, on which the former NXT star mounted a successful ...
Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after Feb. 21 RawHere are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 38 after the Feb. 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. WrestleMania 38 is getting that much closer, and the Feb. 21 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw ...
RAW EpisodeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RAW Episode