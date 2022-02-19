‘Death on the Nile’ | Paco Delgado on Creating Gal Gadot’s Wealthy Look and That Tiffany’s Diamond

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) When costume designerwasGalas the heiress Linnet Ridgeway Doyle in Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile,” he played with the concept of wealth touched by vulnerability. Branagh assembled an all-star cast, including Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo and Letitia Wright, for his retelling L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.