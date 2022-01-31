Xinhua Silk Road: Fujian Dehua speeds up ceramics brand building with business events and policy kit (Di lunedì 31 gennaio 2022) - BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The first Dehua "Master IP+" product launch and business matching event recently kicked off in the China ceramics e-commerce logistics park in Dehua county of east China'sFujian Province. By introducing more than 300 ceramics products for the Year of the Tiger, this very first event of the newly-opened logistics park set the tone for building a "Mater IP+" business mode while enriching Dehua ceramics namecard with cultural heritage and added value. Dehua, a ceramics manufacturing powerhouse in China, exports over 70 percent of its ceramic products to over 190 countries and regions worldwide. It was dubbed the "World ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The first Dehua "Master IP+" product launch and business matching event recently kicked off in the China ceramics e-commerce logistics park in Dehua county of east China'sFujian Province. By introducing more than 300 ceramics products for the Year of the Tiger, this very first event of the newly-opened logistics park set the tone for building a "Mater IP+" business mode while enriching Dehua ceramics namecard with cultural heritage and added value. Dehua, a ceramics manufacturing powerhouse in China, exports over 70 percent of its ceramic products to over 190 countries and regions worldwide. It was dubbed the "World ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk
Xinhua Silk Road: Fujian Dehua speeds up ceramics brand building with business events and policy kitBEIJING, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The first Dehua 'Master IP+' product launch and business matching event recently kicked off in the China ceramics e - commerce logistics park in Dehua county of ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Master Kong wins 2021 Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence AwardBEIJING, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Chinese food and beverage giant Master Kong, also known as Tingyi Holding Corp., has recently won the Hong Kong Corporate Governance and Environmental, Social ...
Silk Faw, un miliardo in ballo fra Cina e Stati Uniti ReggioSera.it
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk