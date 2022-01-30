RISULTATI | PWG “Battle Of Los Angeles 2022” Night 1 29 01 2022

Advertising

Tuttowrestling : Risultati della prima serata della PWG Battle of Los Angeles -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RISULTATI PWG

Tuttowrestling

Non solo WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Stanotte, c'è anche la Night 1 della Battle of Los Angeles della PWG. Quali sono i risultati?I Kings of the Black Throne ottengono una vittoria al loro debutto come tag team ad AEW Dynamite, ma ricevono le minacce di PAC!