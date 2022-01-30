RISULTATI: PWG “Battle Of Los Angeles 2022” Night 1 29.01.2022 (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) I RISULTATI della Night 1 della BOLA andata in scena al Globe Theatre di Los Angeles. PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night 1 BOLA 2022 First Round Match: – Aramis batte Rey Horus BOLA 2022 First Round Match: – Wheeler Yuta batte Blake Christian BOLA 2022 First Round Match: – Buddy Matthews batte JONAH BOLA 2022 First Round Match: – Daniel Garcia batte Kevin Blackwood BOLA 2022 First Round Match: – Lio Rush batte Jack Cartwheel BOLA 2022 First Round Match: – Black Taurus batte JD Drake BOLA ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Tuttowrestling : Risultati della prima serata della PWG Battle of Los Angeles -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RISULTATI PWGRisultati della prima serata della PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tuttowrestling
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – Risultati della Night 1Non solo WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Stanotte, c'è anche la Night 1 della Battle of Los Angeles della PWG. Quali sono i risultati?
I Kings of the Black Throne vincono ad AEW DynamiteI Kings of the Black Throne ottengono una vittoria al loro debutto come tag team ad AEW Dynamite, ma ricevono le minacce di PAC!
RISULTATI PWGSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI PWG