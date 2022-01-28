Death Stranding Director's Cut uscirà su PC a marzoThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta High IsleUMG Twitch e Amazon esteso l'accordo di collaborazioneGTA ONLINE - Nuovo veicolo, ricompense doppie e altroNHL 22 - prime squadre femminili disponibiliTAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER disponibile XboxStar Wars: The Old Republic Nuovo Trailer Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

The Who Movie About Keith Moon Is Finally Underway With Plans to Shoot This Summer EXCLUSIVE

The Who
A long-gestating Movie About The Who’s late drummer Keith Moon is Finally moving ahead, With Plans in ...

The Who Movie About Keith Moon Is Finally Underway With Plans to Shoot This Summer (EXCLUSIVE) (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) A long-gestating Movie About The Who’s late drummer Keith Moon is Finally moving ahead, With Plans in place to Shoot in Britain This Summer, Variety can reveal. The project, which is tentatively titled “The Real Me” (the title of a song on Who album “Quadrophenia”), has Moon’s former band members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
