Quectel launches Connectivity-as-a-Service to help connect a smarter world

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched-as-a-(CaaS) to provide-enabled modules that can be shipped for use anywhere in the. The new unit complements's heritage of providing innovative modules and antennas to support cellularions and allows customers to simplify their edge-based deployments by purchasingalongside modules, antennas and designs. For, addingbroadens the company's portfolio and increases the completeness of its offering....

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Quectel launches

TarantoBuonaSera.it

Read the full text: https://www..com/news - and - pr/- new - generation - of - flagship - android - smart - module About's passion for a smarter world ...Read the full text: https://www..com/news - and - pr/- new - generation - of - flagship - android - smart - module About's passion for a smarter world ...Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) to provide connectivity-enabled modules that can be shipped for use anywhere in the world.Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of the SG865W-WF, a new generation of flagship Android smart module. The module is equipped with Qualcomm's QCS8250 system-on-chip (SoC), which provides ...