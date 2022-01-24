Quectel launches Connectivity-as-a-Service to help connect a smarter world (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) to provide connectivity-enabled modules that can be shipped for use anywhere in the world. The new unit complements Quectel's heritage of providing innovative modules and antennas to support cellular connections and allows customers to simplify their edge-based deployments by purchasing connectivity alongside modules, antennas and design Services. For Quectel, adding connectivity broadens the company's portfolio and increases the completeness of its offering.
Quectel Launches New Generation of Flagship Android Smart Module About Quectel: Quectel's passion for a smarter world
Quectel launches Connectivity-as-a-Service to help connect a smarter worldQuectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) to provide connectivity-enabled modules that can be shipped for use anywhere in the world.
Quectel launches new flagship Android Smart ModuleQuectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of the SG865W-WF, a new generation of flagship Android smart module. The module is equipped with Qualcomm's QCS8250 system-on-chip (SoC), which provides ...
