ASUS amplia la gamma di Schede Madri Intel vivo Cashback: fino a 100€ di rimborso sull’acquisto di uno ...Cellularline - nuovi power bank super compatti Come trovare un hosting gratis per il sito che vuoi creare?5 consigli per organizzare l'home office perfetto e come progettare ...Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaCaro-energia : -0,8% impatto sul Pil 2022Vaccini Covid : ciclo completo e 87,08% over 12Pannelli solari: fonte di energia alternativa e sostenibilePratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUltime Blog

Quectel launches Connectivity-as-a-Service to help connect a smarter world

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Quectel launches Connectivity-as-a-Service to help connect a smarter world (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) to provide connectivity-enabled modules that can be shipped for use anywhere in the world. The new unit complements Quectel's heritage of providing innovative modules and antennas to support cellular connections and allows customers to simplify their edge-based deployments by purchasing connectivity alongside modules, antennas and design Services. For Quectel, adding connectivity broadens the company's portfolio and increases the completeness of its offering. Quectel ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Quectel launches

Quectel Launches New Generation of Flagship Android Smart Module

Read the full text: https://www.quectel.com/news - and - pr/quectel - launches - new - generation - of - flagship - android - smart - module About Quectel: Quectel's passion for a smarter world ...

Quectel Launches New Generation of Flagship Android Smart Module

Read the full text: https://www.quectel.com/news - and - pr/quectel - launches - new - generation - of - flagship - android - smart - module About Quectel: Quectel's passion for a smarter world ...
Per un riequilibrio della cultura storica a Taranto | Tarantobuonasera  TarantoBuonaSera.it

Quectel launches Connectivity-as-a-Service to help connect a smarter world

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) to provide connectivity-enabled modules that can be shipped for use anywhere in the world.

Quectel launches new flagship Android Smart Module

Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of the SG865W-WF, a new generation of flagship Android smart module. The module is equipped with Qualcomm's QCS8250 system-on-chip (SoC), which provides ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Quectel launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Quectel launches Quectel launches Connectivity Service help