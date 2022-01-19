DARKTRACE SIGNS MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR DEAL WITH TOP GLOBAL AIRLINE (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) - CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
DARKTRACE, a GLOBAL leader in cyber security AI, today announced that one of the world's largest AIRLINEs has signed a major renewal WITH DARKTRACE as it continues to use Self-Learning AI technology to defend against cyber-attacks. The GLOBAL aviation company, which operates close to a thousand flights every day to over 100 destinations, has deployed DARKTRACE Enterprise Immune System and Antigena Network to protect the business from sophisticated threat actors – from the cloud to the corporate network. It relies on DARKTRACE's AI to autonomously take machine-speed action against fast-moving, in-progress attacks WITHout disrupting business operations. The aviation sector has long ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Darktrace Signs Multi-Million-Dollar Deal With Global Leader In Automotive Technology And Electronics
Darktrace Reports 30% More Ransomware Attacks Targeting Organizations During The Holiday Period... Director of Cyber Intelligence and Analytics, Darktrace. "Business leaders should know that there is available technology that can identify and respond to the initial warning signs of ransomware ...
