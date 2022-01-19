BE COMICS! 2022: APRE LA VENDITA DEI BIGLIETTILEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Il MappamondoCelly presenta quattro nuovi smartwatch e fitness trackerMicrosoft ha acquisito Activision BlizzardPG Nationals Spring Split 2022 in arrivoD-Link - Il nuovo Switch Multi-Gigabit è disponibileCome Disegnare un Logo a Mano LiberaCome comprare visualizzazioni su YouTube nel 2022: top 5 sitiVanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioUltime Blog

DARKTRACE SIGNS MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR DEAL WITH TOP GLOBAL AIRLINE

- CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DARKTRACE, a GLOBAL leader in cyber security AI, ...

DARKTRACE SIGNS MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR DEAL WITH TOP GLOBAL AIRLINE (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) - CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 DARKTRACE, a GLOBAL leader in cyber security AI, today announced that one of the world's largest AIRLINEs has signed a major renewal WITH DARKTRACE as it continues to use Self-Learning AI technology to defend against cyber-attacks.  The GLOBAL aviation company, which operates close to a thousand flights every day to over 100 destinations, has deployed DARKTRACE Enterprise Immune System and Antigena Network to protect the business from sophisticated threat actors – from the cloud to the corporate network. It relies on DARKTRACE's AI to autonomously take machine-speed action against fast-moving, in-progress attacks WITHout disrupting business operations. The aviation sector has long ...
"Darktrace is delighted to be working with this major airline to ensure it stays protected in today's complex threat environment," said Poppy Gustafsson OBE, CEO of Darktrace. "As the aviation ...

Darktrace Reports 30% More Ransomware Attacks Targeting Organizations During The Holiday Period

... Director of Cyber Intelligence and Analytics, Darktrace. "Business leaders should know that there is available technology that can identify and respond to the initial warning signs of ransomware ...
