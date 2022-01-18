D-Link - Il nuovo Switch Multi-Gigabit è disponibileCome Disegnare un Logo a Mano LiberaCome comprare visualizzazioni su YouTube nel 2022: top 5 sitiVanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaInvicta Specialty Orologio Uomo Quarzo - 42% Sconto e OffertaDavid Sassoli : oggi ultimo saluto a StrasburgoUltime Blog

Seeing the forest for the trees | Cambodia commits to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodia begins the new year as the first nation in ...

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Cambodia begins the new year as the first nation in Southeast Asia to publish a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The roadmap, known officially as a "Long-term strategy for carbon neutrality (LTS4CN)", was submitted to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on the 30th of December 2021. This fulfilled a promise by Prime Minister Hun Sen to present such a plan by the end of 2021 and it followed on the heels of his government's pledge, at COP26Glasgow last November, to reduce Cambodia's greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 percent of median levels by 2030. "Implementation of the carbon neutrality strategy in Cambodia is ...
