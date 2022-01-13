LCS Lock In, problemi con i visti: anche Golden Guardians schiera l’Academy (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) anche Golden Guardians ha deciso di schierare la sua Academy in occasione del torneo LCS Lock In che prenderà il via domani, venerdì 14 gennaio. Come annunciato dalla stessa organizzazione di esports, il roster che scenderà in campo nella competizione sarà composto dal top laner Tony Top, dal jungler Iconic, dal mid laner ry0ma, dall’AD carry Stixxay e dal supporto Chime. Molti di questi giocatori gareggiano solitamente nell’Academy Spring Split, mentre l’ex corsia inferiore dei Golden Guardians e attuale allenatore di posizione Stixxay rientrerà temporaneamente nel team per questo evento di preseason. LCS Lock In update from GG GM @Danan. pic.twitter.com/P1cKjpnsey — Golden Guardians ...Leggi su esports247
League of Legends: LEC e LCS si svolgeranno onlineL'annuncio è arrivato ieri per lo spring split del LEC e oggi per l' LCS Lock In , il torneo di apertura del campionato Nord Americano, anche se c'è una grande possibilità che tutto il primo split di ...
CLG Names Jonathon McDaniel League of Legends General ManagerHe is also a proactive thought leader in the space, having worked closely with Riot Games on several league issues, including the LCS playoff format changes, creation of the Lock - In Tournament, the ...
Report: Liquid's CoreJJ experiencing green card issuesTeam Liquid may need to alter its starting lineup for the 2022 LCS season with captain Jo CoreJJ Yong-in yet to obtain a green card according to a report by ...
At least four teams will not be fielding their starting rosters for the start of the 2022 LCS seasonLCS Lock In begins in two days, but some teams have put together the big picture more than others. As of January 12, four of the ten LCS teams will not be playing in the Lock In with their intended ...
