Evolved by Nature Announces IDE Approval from the FDA to Initiate a Pivotal Clinical Trial for its first Activated Silk™ Dermal Filler

(Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) - BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/Biotechnology companybyannounced today that sister company Silk Medical Aesthetics has received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE)the FDA tofor its newfor the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. The newleveragesby's all-naturalprotein technology platform, infusing it within a crosslinked hyaluronic acid gel with lidocaine. It is designed to be biodegradable and reversible for use in soft tissue augmentation such as for ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Evolved Nature

fashionmagazine.it

It is within this relationship of symbiosis withthat the House hassince its very beginnings. At the same time as the Design Miami/ exhibition, Maison Perrier - Jouët is offering ...17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Silk Medical Aesthetics, alongside sister companyby, the developer of Activated Silk™ biotechnology, announced today the results of a 44 - patient ...Biotechnology company Evolved by Nature announced today that sister company Silk Medical Aesthetics has received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the FDA to initiate a pivotal ...COVID-19 is believed to have come from a lab in Wuhan according to leaked emails claiming that scientists discussed the theory, however, they were scared to reveal the truth.