Third sector: the new pillar to start again (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Change is a natural consequence of crises, especially when they are global in scope. The Covid-19 pandemic hit people hard in all countries and showed the fragility of social systems based solely on capital and profit maximisation. Governments worldwide have been confronted with the limits of unbridled capitalism, with productive sectors brought to their knees by quarantines and state sectors struggling with strategies to adopt. And if the health emergency, as we all hope, will soon be over, the same cannot be said of the social, economic, and political changes that its passage has inevitably triggered. In this current panorama, a new protagonist has appeared on the horizon, a sector that was long underestimated but which, during the pandemic, made an essential contribution and acted as a “headlight” in the management of the ...Leggi su leurispes
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Third sector
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects LEFCON and VENZA as Preferred Partners to Provide PCI Compliance and Managed IT Services to Member ...'Curator's portfolio of independent and lifestyle hotels represents a growing sector that needs ... as well as third - party vendor management. For more than 25 years, LEFCON has created customized ...
REPEAT PowerTap Reports Accelerated Commercial Development of at Home Green Hydrogen SolutionPowerTap is now commercializing its third - generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the ... the renewable energies sector and the Company's future plans. Forward - looking information is ...
Brexit e Terzo Settore: che cosa succederà? Vita
Third sectorSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Third sector