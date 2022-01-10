Immervision Announces the World's thinnest camera module for the laptop industry (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - Immervision's new 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera module enables laptops, tablets and notepads with a superior wide-angle vision system with lowlight capabilities in an unprecedented miniaturized lens LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Immervision, the World's leading developer of advanced vision systems combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology, is pleased to announce its new 8 MP wide angle camera module for laptops, tablets and notepads with Immervision patented technology bringing edge-to-edge image clarity. Immervision's 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens-and-sensor combination is only 3.8 mm thick and offers a high-quality solution for a variety of applications that require ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
