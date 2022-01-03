Scotty 2 Hotty torna a lottare e commenta il suo rientro

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) L’ex superstar della WWEto sul ring ieri sera al PPV GCW Die 4 This contro Joey Janela. A novembre, il trainer di NXT Garland ha richiesto il suo licenziamento dalla federazione, che è stato concesso. Le sue parole “Sarò per sempre grato a @thebadboyjoeyjanela per aver spinto i miei limiti a #GCWDie4This. Non solo è stato il mio primo match in 6 anni a 48 anni, ma è stato facilmente il momento clou della mia carriera. La passione e il cuore dentro quel ring ieri sera non saranno mai dimenticati. GRAZIE JOEY & GCW”. Ecco il post: I’m forever thankful to @thebadboyjoeyjanela for pushing my limits at #GCWDie4This. Not only was it my 1st match in 6 yrs at 48 yrs old, but it was easily a highlight of my career. The passion & heart inside of that ring last night will never be forgotten. THANK ...