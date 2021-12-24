FDA Authorizes Marketing of 22nd Century Group's VLN® as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on Tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine Tobacco, and improving health and wellness through modern plant science, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Marketing of the Company's VLN® King and VLN® Menthol King reduced nicotine content cigarettes as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). In doing so, the Agency found that VLN® – which smokes, tastes, and smells like a conventional cigarette but contains 95% less nicotine than conventional, highly addictive cigarettes – “help ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
