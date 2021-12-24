Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

FDA Authorizes Marketing of 22nd Century Group' s VLN® as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading

FDA Authorizes Marketing of 22nd Century Group's VLN® as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product
BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on Tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine Tobacco, and improving health and wellness through modern plant science, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Marketing of the Company's VLN® King and VLN® Menthol King reduced nicotine content cigarettes as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). In doing so, the Agency found that VLN® – which smokes, tastes, and smells like a conventional cigarette but contains 95% less nicotine than conventional, highly addictive cigarettes – “help ...
