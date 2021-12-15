WARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseGiovanna Jenny Cantarero : trovato morto presunto omicida Sebastiano ...LG: AL CES 2022 “THE BETTER LIFE YOU DESERVE”Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioUltime Blog

Tetra Pharm Technologies closes a €2 million Seed Round to expand its operations and initiate clinical trials (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 15, 2021 Tetra Pharm Technologies, a Danish Biotech company, secured €2M in its first Round of funding led by Leafy Tunnel, a cannabis and psychedelics specialist European VC fund and other notable investors including Enexis, a Stockholm-based cannabis investment company. Tetra Pharm Technologies, with production facilities in Copenhagen, develops and commercializes cannabinoid-based medicines to treat pain. "We exist to improve the lives of patients and their families, by formulating efficient drugs, with a low side-effect profile, at a fair price," Co-Founder and CEO Martin Rose stated. With this investment, the company said it hopes to initiate clinical trials with a new drug candidate ...
