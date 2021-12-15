Hengtong Attends the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind Summit (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) SUZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
From 8th to 9th December, the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind Summit was held in the Intercontinental Hanoi Landmark 72 Exhibition in Hanoi. This Summit involved various players, both domestic and overseas, in the Offshore Wind power industry. Hengtong attended the Summit, presenting our latest submarine cable system solution and performance. In recent years, Hengtong keeps exploring the Vietnam market and has been awarded several Offshore Wind farm (OWF) submarine cable projects in this country, as PC contractor. By the end of 2021, Hengtong has successfully delivered the OWF ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
From 8th to 9th December, the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind Summit was held in the Intercontinental Hanoi Landmark 72 Exhibition in Hanoi. This Summit involved various players, both domestic and overseas, in the Offshore Wind power industry. Hengtong attended the Summit, presenting our latest submarine cable system solution and performance. In recent years, Hengtong keeps exploring the Vietnam market and has been awarded several Offshore Wind farm (OWF) submarine cable projects in this country, as PC contractor. By the end of 2021, Hengtong has successfully delivered the OWF ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hengtong Attends
Epson donates EcoTank printers and projectors to The Usain Bolt FoundationEpson has donated 100 EcoTank cartridge-free printers and 20 laser projectors to The Usain Bolt Foundation which aims to create opportunities through education and cultural development. The printers ...
Hengtong Attends the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind SummitFrom 8th to 9th December, the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind Summit was held in the Intercontinental Hanoi Landmark 72 Exhibition in Hanoi. This Summit involved various players, both domestic ...
Hengtong AttendsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hengtong Attends