Jim Cornette: “Kurt Angle disputerà un ultimo match, e lo farà contro Kenny Omega” (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) Kurt Angle è sicuramente uno dei migliori lottatori che abbia calcato un ring di wrestling, lasciando la sua impronta indelebile nella storia della disciplina. Ha avuto una carriera straordinaria in WWE, terminata però in un modo che ha fatto storcere il naso a molti, cioè perdendo contro Baron Corbin a WrestleMania 35. In molti chiedono a Angle di uscire dal ritiro per disputare un ultimo grande match contro un avversario al suo livello. E sembra che questo avversario abbia dei connotati ben definiti. Tutto pronto? Durante il suo podcast, Jim Cornette ha parlato dei recenti commenti di Kurt Angle su Kenny Omega, paragonato a leggende del calibro di Rey Mysterio e AJ ...Leggi su zonawrestling
