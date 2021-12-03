Advertising

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Jim Cornette: 'Kurt Angle disputerà un ultimo match, e lo farà contro Kenny Omega' - - Ben_bespinosa13 : @WONF4W Jim cornette: Solo Comorato Ogogo - ItzSodapop7 : @Tribal_GodV2 Mustafa Ali Jim Cornette Mia Yim Johnny Vanilla Gargano -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jim Cornette

The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle has not returned to pro wrestling since his release, but that didn’t stop WWE from offering him a role. He is certainly ...Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently stated that Kurt Angle might come out of retirement to lock horns with former AEW Champion Kenny Omega.