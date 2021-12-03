MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION Code Fairy disponibile il ...GTA Online: domina il sottosuolo nell’evento Traffico d’armiFor Honor Anno 5 Stagione 4: Frozen Shores, disponibile dal 9 dicembreThe Sims 4 e Stefan Cooke lanciano nuovi lookApex Legends: Evento Reveal Collezione PredoniCrocs Classic Clog K Unisex Zoccoli Bambini -50% Sconti e OfferteDLink4Me: nuova promozione smart regala Amazon Fire TV StickAssetto Corsa Competizione - Nuovo trailer Gen9 Spinning in the RainIl Farming Simulator League si disputerà questo weekendGeForce NOW abbonamenti RTX 3080 in Europa e 20 nuovi giochiUltime Blog

Jim Cornette | “Kurt Angle disputerà un ultimo match | e lo farà contro Kenny Omega”

Jim Cornette
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Kurt Angle è sicuramente uno dei migliori lottatori che abbia calcato un ring di wrestling, ...

Jim Cornette: “Kurt Angle disputerà un ultimo match, e lo farà contro Kenny Omega” (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) Kurt Angle è sicuramente uno dei migliori lottatori che abbia calcato un ring di wrestling, lasciando la sua impronta indelebile nella storia della disciplina. Ha avuto una carriera straordinaria in WWE, terminata però in un modo che ha fatto storcere il naso a molti, cioè perdendo contro Baron Corbin a WrestleMania 35. In molti chiedono a Angle di uscire dal ritiro per disputare un ultimo grande match contro un avversario al suo livello. E sembra che questo avversario abbia dei connotati ben definiti. Tutto pronto? Durante il suo podcast, Jim Cornette ha parlato dei recenti commenti di Kurt Angle su Kenny Omega, paragonato a leggende del calibro di Rey Mysterio e AJ ...
twitterZona_Wrestling : #WWE Jim Cornette: 'Kurt Angle disputerà un ultimo match, e lo farà contro Kenny Omega' - - Ben_bespinosa13 : @WONF4W Jim cornette: Solo Comorato Ogogo - ItzSodapop7 : @Tribal_GodV2 Mustafa Ali Jim Cornette Mia Yim Johnny Vanilla Gargano -

