MEDIMAPS GROUP Raises $20 Million to Expand and to Commercialize AI Product Portfolio for Bone Health Assessment Utilizing Routine Medical

... ( www.MEDIMAPSGROUP.com ), a Swiss/Global med - tech company specializing in image processing ...

MEDIMAPS GROUP Raises $20 Million to Expand and to Commercialize AI Product Portfolio for Bone Health Assessment Utilizing Routine Medical ... (Di mercoledì 1 dicembre 2021) ... ( www.MEDIMAPSGROUP.com ), a Swiss/Global med - tech company specializing in image processing software for the Assessment of Bone Health, announced today that it has secured $20 Million in an ...
About Medimaps Group Medimaps Group's medical imaging software applications based on patented multi - purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities provide healthcare solutions that ...

About Medimaps Group Medimaps Group's medical imaging software applications based on patented multi - purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities provide healthcare solutions that ...

MEDIMAPS GROUP Raises $20 Million to Expand and to Commercialize AI Product Portfolio for Bone Health Assessment Utilizing Routine Medical Images

U.S. Reimbursement for Flagship Imaging Software (TBS) begins January 1, 2022 GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--MEDIMAPS GROUP, ( a ...

