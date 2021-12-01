MEDIMAPS GROUP Raises $20 Million to Expand and to Commercialize AI Product Portfolio for Bone Health Assessment Utilizing Routine Medical ... (Di mercoledì 1 dicembre 2021) ... ( www.MEDIMAPSGROUP.com ), a Swiss/Global med - tech company specializing in image processing software for the Assessment of Bone Health, announced today that it has secured $20 Million in an ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MEDIMAPS GROUP
MEDIMAPS GROUP Raises $20 Million to Expand and to Commercialize AI Product Portfolio for Bone Health Assessment Utilizing Routine Medical ...About Medimaps Group Medimaps Group's medical imaging software applications based on patented multi - purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities provide healthcare solutions that ...
MEDIMAPS GROUP Raises $20 Million to Expand and to Commercialize AI Product Portfolio for Bone Health Assessment Utilizing Routine Medical ...About Medimaps Group Medimaps Group's medical imaging software applications based on patented multi - purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities provide healthcare solutions that ...
MEDIMAPS GROUP Raises $20 Million to Expand and to Commercialize AI Product Portfolio for Bone Health Assessment Utilizing Routine Medical ImagesU.S. Reimbursement for Flagship Imaging Software (TBS) begins January 1, 2022 GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--MEDIMAPS GROUP, ( a ...
Vivera Welcomes Former DEA Special Agent Executive to BioSciences Advisory BoardVivera Pharmaceuticals is pleased to welcome Alan Poleszak to the Board of Advisors of its BioSciences Division. With twenty-three years of experience as a decorated U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), ...
MEDIMAPS GROUPSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MEDIMAPS GROUP