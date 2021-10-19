Moto3, will the punishment inflicted on Deniz Oncu have an effect? (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) Deniz Oncu will not compete in Moto3 at Misano. Or at the Algarve GP in fact. As we know, the Turk is paying a heavy price, but one deemed necessary. His moves during the Austin race led to a terrible ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
MotoGP: a heartfelt tribute to Simoncelli and Gresini at MisanoLuca will be joined by the current Gresini Racing Moto2 and Moto3 riders, who will use a special livery to remember the manager, who passed just a few months ago. Translated by Heather Watson Moto2: ...
Moto3 / Anticipo di 2022 per Holgado con Tech-3 FormulaPassion.it
Moto3 / Garcia salta anche MisanoDopo aver mancato l’appuntamento di Austin, Sergio Garcia non potrà correre nemmeno a Misano. Lo spagnolo infatti non ha recuperato dall’ematoma renale che si è procurato ne ...
Garcia out anche a Misano, Holgado al posto di Oncu in Tech3Il pilota del Team Aspar vede svanire quasi del tutto le sue speranze iridate: l'ematoma al rene non è ancora guarito del tutto, quindi dopo quella di Austin dovrà saltare anche la seconda gara di Mis ...
