Moto3 | will the punishment inflicted on Deniz Oncu have an effect?

(Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021)not compete inat Misano. Or at the Algarve GP in fact. As we know, the Turk is paying a heavy price, but one deemed necessary. His moves during the Austin race led to a terrible ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moto3 will

FormulaPassion.it

Deniz Oncunot compete inat Misano. Or at the Algarve GP in fact. As we know, the Turk is paying a heavy price, but one deemed necessary. His moves during the Austin race led to a terrible accident. ...Lucabe joined by the current Gresini Racing Moto2 andriders, whouse a special livery to remember the manager, who passed just a few months ago. Translated by Heather Watson Moto2: ...Dopo aver mancato l’appuntamento di Austin, Sergio Garcia non potrà correre nemmeno a Misano. Lo spagnolo infatti non ha recuperato dall’ematoma renale che si è procurato ne ...Il pilota del Team Aspar vede svanire quasi del tutto le sue speranze iridate: l'ematoma al rene non è ancora guarito del tutto, quindi dopo quella di Austin dovrà saltare anche la seconda gara di Mis ...