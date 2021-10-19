MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION CODE FAIRY ARRIVA A NOVEMBRE PER ...Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Discovery Tour: Viking Age TrailerCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Trailer L'Infestazione Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di Taglie del Club del Grilletto ...ARCANE: il promo episodio potrà essere trasmesso su TwitchCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 9: Nightmare segna il ritorno di Undead ...A Plague Tale: Innocence per PS5 e Xbox Series X versioni fisiche ...Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoUltime Blog

Moto3 | will the punishment inflicted on Deniz Oncu have an effect?

Deniz Oncu will not compete in Moto3 at Misano. Or at the Algarve GP in fact. As we know, the Turk is ...

Moto3, will the punishment inflicted on Deniz Oncu have an effect? (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) Deniz Oncu will not compete in Moto3 at Misano. Or at the Algarve GP in fact. As we know, the Turk is paying a heavy price, but one deemed necessary. His moves during the Austin race led to a terrible ...
MotoGP: a heartfelt tribute to Simoncelli and Gresini at Misano

Luca will be joined by the current Gresini Racing Moto2 and Moto3 riders, who will use a special livery to remember the manager, who passed just a few months ago. Translated by Heather Watson Moto2: ...
Moto3 / Anticipo di 2022 per Holgado con Tech-3  FormulaPassion.it

Moto3 / Garcia salta anche Misano

Dopo aver mancato l’appuntamento di Austin, Sergio Garcia non potrà correre nemmeno a Misano. Lo spagnolo infatti non ha recuperato dall’ematoma renale che si è procurato ne ...

Garcia out anche a Misano, Holgado al posto di Oncu in Tech3

Il pilota del Team Aspar vede svanire quasi del tutto le sue speranze iridate: l'ematoma al rene non è ancora guarito del tutto, quindi dopo quella di Austin dovrà saltare anche la seconda gara di Mis ...
