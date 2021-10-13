“Ex on the Beach”, torna il programma con Cecilia Rodriguez e Ignazio Moser (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) Cecilia Rodriguez e Ignazio Moser sono pronti a tornare in TV come conduttori del programma Ex on the Beach Italia. Giunto alla terza edizione, il programma segue il format americano e arriva su MTV in seconda serata a partire da mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021. Mentre la prima edizione italiana è stata condotta da Elettra Lamborghini, … L'articolo proviene da Velvet Gossip. Leggi su velvetgossip (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021)sono pronti are in TV come conduttori delEx on theItalia. Giunto alla terza edizione, ilsegue il format americano e arriva su MTV in seconda serata a partire da mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021. Mentre la prima edizione italiana è stata condotta da Elettra Lamborghini, … L'articolo proviene da Velvet Gossip.

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : the Beach 50 Top Italy Luxury 2022 classifica, vince Cannavacciuolo con Villa Crespi ... Indaco " Lacco Ameno (NA) Ha trionfato Cannavacciuolo con la sua Villa Crespi #30 The Ashbee Hotel,... Il Flauto di Pan " Ravello (SA) #36 Savoy Beach Hotel, Tre Olivi " Capaccio Paestum (SA) #37 Il ...

Ignazio Moser: "Ho visto ragazze che litigavano e si prendevano per i capelli" Il conduttore sta per tornare al timone del reality con la fidanzata Cecilia Rodriguez. La prima esperienza di Ignazio Moser con Ex on the Beach indimenticabile. Un po' perch stato il suo debutto in tv come conduttore, ma anche per le situazioni affrontate sulla famigerata spiaggia del reality e che ancora oggi lo fanno ...

«Ex on the beach» torna in tv. Tutto sulla terza stagione Vanity Fair Italia “Ex on the Beach”, torna il programma con Cecilia Rodriguez e Ignazio Moser Torna l'appuntamento con Ex on the Beach Italia, il programma condotto da Cecilia Rodriguez e Ignazio Moser giunto alla terza edizione ...

Beach Handball, la Solari Grosseto nella top ten della Champions Cup GROSSETO - Tre vittorie in totale per la Solari Grosseto Handball, mai così bene, e decimo posto posto conquistato. In realtà la compagine maremmana ...

