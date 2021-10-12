Röchling Automotive increasingly focuses on lightweight structural design with fiber plastic composites (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) - lightweight design and alternative drives go hand in hand - structural lightweight design complements existing product portfolio WORMS, Germany, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
lightweight structural engineering based on fiber-reinforced plastics is replacing heavy metal solutions in body-in-white and battery applications. In addition, the technology offers significantly better design and integration options. These lightweight designs particularly support the strengths of alternative drive systems. Röchling Automotive is intensifying research and development in this area. Several product segments benefit from this - for example, load-bearing tubs and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
