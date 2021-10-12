Röchling Automotive increasingly focuses on lightweight structural design with fiber plastic composites

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) -and alternative drives go hand in hand -complements existing product portfolio WORMS, Germany, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/engineering based on-reinforceds is replacing heavy metal solutions in body-in-white and battery applications. In addition, the technology offers significantly betterand integration options. Theses particularly support the strengths of alternative drive systems.is intensifying research and development in this area. Several product segments benefit from this - for example, load-bearing tubs and ...