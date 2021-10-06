House of the Dragon, i dettagli nel primo teaser del prequel di Game of Thrones (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNwwt25mheo L’attesa sta per finire: nel 2022, infatti, vedremo finalmente House of the Dragon, la nuova serie Hbo che farà da prequel a Game of Thrones. Nelle scorse ore è stato diffuso il primo teaser che anticipa questa nuova produzione ambientata 200 anni prima della caduta del Trono di spade, ovvero la morte di Aerys II e l’inizio delle vicende che abbiamo conosciuto nella trasposizione televisiva dei romanzi di George R.R. Martin. Questo primo spin-off si concentrerà appunto sulla famiglia Targaryen e soprattutto sulla guerra intestina alla casata nota come la Danza dei draghi. A narrare questa breve successione di immagini è l’attore Matt Smith (già in Doctor Who e The Crown): “Dei, re, fuoco e sangue“, dice con ... Leggi su wired (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNwwt25mheo L’attesa sta per finire: nel 2022, infatti, vedremo finalmenteof the, la nuova serie Hbo che farà daof. Nelle scorse ore è stato diffuso ilche anticipa questa nuova produzione ambientata 200 anni prima della caduta del Trono di spade, ovvero la morte di Aerys II e l’inizio delle vicende che abbiamo conosciuto nella trasposizione televisiva dei romanzi di George R.R. Martin. Questospin-off si concentrerà appunto sulla famiglia Targaryen e soprattutto sulla guerra intestina alla casata nota come la Danza dei draghi. A narrare questa breve successione di immagini è l’attore Matt Smith (già in Doctor Who e The Crown): “Dei, re, fuoco e sangue“, dice con ...

