13th China Int' l Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition opens in Zhuhai | showing greater openness of the city

- Zhuhai, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 September, the 13th China International Aviation ...

13th China Int'l Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition opens in Zhuhai, showing greater openness of the city (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) - Zhuhai, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On 28 September, the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition or AirShow China officially opened in Zhuhai, south China'sGuangdong Province. This year, 700 companies from nearly 40 countries and regions participated in the Exhibition, and a number of new products, technologies, services and achievements representing the world's advanced level will be exhibited for the first time in China and the world, according to Executive Committee of the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The civil Aviation ...
XPeng Backed HT Aero Unveils Flying Vehicle City Usage Scenarios

In its first debut at an aerospace exhibition, X2 will be shown on September 28 at the 13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2021), showcasing its cutting - edge ...

ACEM Master in Management Ranks No.2 in FT Ranking of Satisfaction

SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - On September 13th 2021, Financial Times (FT) published its global top 100 ranking of Master in Management ... such as Shenzhen Stock Exchange, China Development ...

L’Embraer China Market Outlook prevede che gli aerei regionali apriranno la strada nell’era post-epidemia

Embraer rivelerà le sue ultime prospettive per il mercato dell'aviazione commerciale cinese a Zhuhai Airshow oggi, durante il 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. Il rapporto pr ...
