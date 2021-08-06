Below Deck’s Ben and Kate Are ‘Happy’ for Lauren Cohen’s J. Lo Assistant Gig (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) At the cool kids’ table! Below Deck alums Ben Robinson and Kate Chastain sounded off on Lauren Cohen’s new gig as Jennifer Lopez’s Assistant after Cohen was spotted on the singer’s yacht last month. Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Read article “I really love Lauren Cohen,” Chastain, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 5. “Actually, I met her through Chef Ben a few years ago and she’s lovely. I’m so happy for her. She really is. I can see her doing very well at that job.” Robinson, 40, added: “I’m happy for her. She’s a good ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Below Deck’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Below Deck’s