Saginaw Grant, ‘The Lone Ranger’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor, Dies at 85 (Di domenica 1 agosto 2021) Saginaw Grant, the Native American Actor known for his performance as Chief Big Bear in “The Lone Ranger” and for featured roles in “Breaking Bad” and other popular series and films, died Wednesday in Hollywood, according to the Associated Press. He was 85. Grant’s publicist, Lani Carmichael, confirmed to the AP that he died peacefully L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Morto Saginaw Grant, l'attore Nativo Americano aveva recitato in Breaking Bad
Il cinema del week end, 10 titoli da scoprire- VALLEY OF THE GODS di Lech Majewski con John Malkovich, Josh Hartnett, Jaime Ray Newman, John Rhys - Davies, Bérénice Marlohe, Keir Dullea, Tokala Black Elk, Saginaw Grant, Joseph Runningfox. L'...
